Hexham stabbing: Funeral held for teenager Holly Newton
A funeral service is being held for a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed to death.
Holly Newton was found injured in Priestpopple in Hexham, Northumberland, on 27 January, and later died in hospital.
A funeral procession is making its way through Hexham town centre towards Hexham Abbey.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.
Two weeks ago hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Sele Park to remember Holly.
Purple ribbons were placed around the town in her memory and Hexham Abbey was also lit up in the colour, which was her favourite.
Her family described her as a "bright and bubbly" teenager and a "popular girl, who was loved by so many people".
They said she "had her whole life ahead of her" and she had "touched so many hearts" and would be missed "beyond words".
The boy charged with Holly's murder, who cannot be identified because of his age, will next appear before Newcastle Crown Court on 27 February.
He is also charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife.
