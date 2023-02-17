New Tyne and Wear Metro trains tried out in Czech Republic
Eight train drivers have travelled from north-east England to test new Metro trains in the Czech Republic.
It is the first chance they have had to experience the "space-age" driving cab and computerised controls on a specialist test track.
Nexus, which operates the Metro, is spending £362m on a fleet of 46 new Stadler trains, which will go into service in the autumn.
One driver described it as a "huge jump" in technology to current trains.
Craig Pearson, who has been a Metro driver for 10 years, was the first to go behind the controls.
"Everything is at your fingertips in the new drivers' cab," he said.
"The layout is better and the computerised control systems are amazing. It's a huge jump from analogue to digital technology.
"The new train is very smooth, quiet, and comfortable to drive and will undoubtedly improve our working environment."
A team of drivers have been involved in helping design the new trains, and used virtual reality to test the new fleet during the pandemic.
The entire fleet has been built and tested in Switzerland and some trains sent to the Czech Republic for drivers to have a go at using them.
The trains are expected to transported to the UK via the Channel Tunnel.
'Wowed by train'
From there, trains will be tested and set up for the Metro infrastructure before gradually entering service in autumn.
Head of fleet at Nexus, Michael Richardson, said: "Everyone who went out to the test facility in the Czech Republic was wowed by the new train. The technology and cab layout offer a far better driving experience.
"The digital technology will be transformative."
He said there were 177 drivers who needed to undergo training on the new fleet.
"Everyone will get time in the special simulator ahead of driving one of the new trains on our network for real," he added.
The company said the new trains had been designed to cope with the toughest weather conditions and cut energy consumption and feature charging points, air conditioning and easier accessibility, with a sliding step at every train door.
