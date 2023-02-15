Three charged after Newcastle £100,000 drugs seizure
- Published
Drugs with an estimated value of £100,000 have been seized by police in Newcastle.
Five warrants were executed at properties in Fenham, Elswick, Lemington and Heaton on Friday, Northumbria Police said.
A total of 1.2kg of ketamine and 1.2kg of MDMA were found at an address on Lemington's Warkworth Street.
Two men, aged 28 and 22, and a woman, 56, have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.
They have been remanded in custody until they appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 13 March.
A 50-year-old woman remains under investigation and two men, aged 19 and 23, have been released on police bail.
Det Sgt Kate Barr described it as "a fantastic result for our communities, who do not deserve to have organised criminals operating on their doorstep".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.