Angel of the North sculpture in Gateshead turns 25
The Angel of the North has turned 25 years old and we went up to speak to visitors at the landmark as it celebrated its birthday.
The Gateshead institution is 65ft (20m) tall and was built in 1998 on the site of a former coal mine at a cost of £800,000.
Designer Sir Antony Gormley used a plaster cast of his own body as the basis for the 200-tonne sculpture.
Situated next to the A1 motorway, the Angel, with its 54-metre wing span, is thought to be one of the most-viewed art sculptures in the world.
It's well recognised and attracts visitors from across the country.
Londoner Aoife Walsh is 23 and decided to stay in Newcastle permanently after finishing university.
She first made the trip to see the sculpture last year.
"I just thought it was in a weird location. It's hard to get to but when you get there, especially with a sunset, it's amazing," she said.
"You come to Newcastle from the south, you see it and say: 'We're on the right track'."
Aofie's friend Charlie Cummins, on seeing the Angel for the first time, said: "It's pretty decent."
The 24-year-old had heard of it before, but said he had expected it to be bigger.
Reacting to the milestone birthday before posing for pictures, he said: "It's probably got a lot longer to go."
'Political football'
Local opposition, engineering problems and even doubts from the creator meant the Angel was almost never built.
Looking back at his creation a quarter of a century on, Sir Antony said the Angel was made with "such joy, love and celebration".
"My part in this was small. It's of and from the people of the North East, and was made by them.
"It was entirely the result of working with local people."
He recalled his team being able to persuade Highways England that it "wouldn't cause hundreds of people to crash their cars" and remembers people, and politicians, believing the sculpture would "make us a laughing stock".
"Art is often a political football and it certainly was in this case," he said.
Married couple Graham and Cathy Steele tied the knot the year the Angel was built, and visited as part of their 25-year celebrations.
"I used to have a shop here in Gateshead, I remember it being done," Graham said.
"We had to call in and get a picture taken. I don't know where the years have gone.
"Every time I come past I think: 'God's country, you're home'."
"I thought it was giant," said 12-year-old Lauren Joslin, who visited with mum Jill, adding: "It's so cool."
People often leave tributes to friends and family at the bottom of the hill, a memorial in the bushes with the Angel towering overhead.
Lauren described the scene as "upsetting, but nice".
Gateshead Council said it had planned a day of celebrations on Wednesday in collaboration with local primary schools.
