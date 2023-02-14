Sunderland rape: Man charged after woman picked up from nightclub
- Published
A man has been charged with raping a woman who was allegedly attacked after being picked up from a nightclub.
The woman had been at 7even nightclub in Derwent Street, Sunderland, when she was given a lift at about 05:30 GMT on Sunday.
She told detectives she was driven to the Hendon Beach area where she was raped.
A 46-year-old man charged with rape was due to appear before South Tyneside magistrates.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
Det Ch Insp Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police's safeguarding department, said: "It was very brave of the woman to come forward and we will continue to support her in every way we can.
"We know incidents of this nature can cause concern in our communities and we will be continuing to carry out extra patrols to offer reassurance."
