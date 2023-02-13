Police called to Newcastle councillor cutting play area lock
- Published
A councillor who used a hacksaw and pliers to remove a padlock and chain from a children's play area said he was surprised when he saw police turn up.
Gareth Kane, who represents Newcastle's Ouseburn area, said he took action, worried about the safety of children playing nearby unable to get in.
It is not clear who locked up the sports area or why.
Northumbria Police said they were called to possible vandalism but no criminal activity took place.
Mr Kane said he was called on 6 February by a resident who reported the play area had been padlocked.
The Liberal Democrat councillor said he initially thought it could have been locked for safety issues but then realised it could be something more malicious when he spotted a "cheap chain and a padlock" that had been "glued and held together with gaffer tape".
He asked Newcastle City Council to reopen the play area on Thursday but three days later, after spotting "about a dozen kids playing football outside the area", he said he returned with pliers and a hacksaw.
Mr Kane said: "While I was sawing away I spotted a police car - with blue lights flashing - circle the area before two officers inside it came over to have a word.
"Luckily I had my councillor pass and they didn't take any further action."
He said he would be asking people living nearby to keep an eye on the area to make sure it stayed open.
He said there had been occasional reports of older youths playing football into the night but added he did not want to speculate on why the area had been locked.
"We deliberately put this facility in Shieldfield to give the local kids the opportunity of having something healthy to do and they shouldn't be excluded from what is their own space," Mr Kane added.
