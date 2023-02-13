Durham museum could reopen as exhibition centre and hospitality venue
Developers are hoping to transform a former museum into an exhibition centre, gallery and hospitality venue.
The Durham Light Infantry (DLI) museum at Aykley Heads, which closed in 2016, is set to reopen, following a public consultation.
It has been described as falling into a state of disrepair but the council said after the revamp the venue would attract up to 150,000 visitors a year.
A planning application has been submitted.
The plans said the lower ground floor would feature the main visitor entrance, reception, gift shop and café.
It would also have a dedicated Durham Light Infantry (DLI) gallery and a visitor restaurant and the upper floor would have new galleries and feature loans from national museums and art galleries.
'Exclusive eatery'
A space could also be created to accommodate school visits and small leisure events, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The reopening of the DLI has been shrouded in controversy ever since it was shut several years ago.
Councillor Elizabeth Scott, on behalf of Durham County Council joint administration, said the museum's restaurant and other exhibition space would "enhance the financial sustainability and appeal of the attraction" and criticised the previous Labour administration for "refusing to invest in it".
But Labour Deputy Leader of the council, Rob Crute, has criticised the plan saying the council was creating a "high-end restaurant, exhibiting a few items from the DLI collection as a token gesture, to try and hide the fact it wanted to use taxpayers' money to fund what is nothing more than an exclusive eatery".
Responding to criticism, Ms Scott said that was an "insult to the memory of the Durham Light Infantry".
"The Joint Administration is doing the opposite and will create a vibrant cultural venue for County Durham that will allow residents and visitors to the area to celebrate and commemorate the DLI."
