Man given restraining order after harassing MP Ian Levy
- Published
A man has been given a restraining order after being found guilty of harassing a Conservative MP.
Martin Keir, 37, of Cranshaw Place in Cramlington, was charged with harassment without violence of Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy.
He pleaded not guilty at a hearing in December, but a trial later found him guilty.
At Newcastle Magistrates' Court, he was made subject to a restraining order until February 2025.
During sentence, magistrates also passed down a community order which he must serve for 12 months.
The charge related to Keir's actions against the MP, who took the seat from Labour in 2019, between May and August, last year.
It comes as Mr Levy previously spoke out on threats he received while in post.
In 2020, he claimed he had received "politically motivated" threats of violence after voting against giving out free school meals during the holidays.
At the time, he said the social media comments had been "distressing" to his family and he had reported it to the police.
Following the sentencing of Keir on Wednesday, My Levy has been approached for comment.
