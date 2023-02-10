Woman who died after being hit by van in Haltwhistle is named
- Published
A 77-year-old woman who died after being knocked over by a van in Northumberland has been named.
Pedestrian Victoria Blair was hit by a VW Crafter vehicle at a car park in Holme Terrace, Haltwhistle, shortly before 14:45 GMT on 27 January.
She was taken to hospital but died on 3 February.
Northumbria Police said her family were "understandably devastated by this tragedy" and were being provided with support.
An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Sgt Andrew Ferguson said: "While we have spoken with a number of witnesses to date, we would still ask that anyone who saw what happened, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch."
