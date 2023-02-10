Durham Police commissioner astonished by council's mast call
A police commissioner says she is "astonished" at a council's insistence the force keep a redundant Grade II-listed radio tower.
The 160ft-tall (49m) mast was dismantled when Durham Police moved from its base at Aykley Heads in 2017.
Durham County Council has insisted the "iconic" mast be kept despite police saying that would cost more than £1m.
Durham Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Joy Allen said she would rather spend the money on officers.
The concrete tripod mast was built in 1968 having been designed by the same firm which engineered Sydney Opera House.
It is currently being stored under tarpaulin with the force saying it would cost too much to re-erect and maintain.
Members of Durham County Council's planning committee rejected the police's request that they be allowed to dispose of it, with one saying it would be like someone wanting to tear down the Unesco world heritage site of Durham Cathedral.
The force has previously said it would cost £496,000 to re-erect the mast and a further £421,900 to maintain, with an extra £56,600 needing to be spent on security fencing.It estimates building a warehouse to store the mast would cost a further £750,000 upfront, plus £30,000 to £70,000 a year in running costs.
'Every purse stretched'
Ms Allen said the mast suffered "unavoidable damage" during its dismantling and "significant sums of money" would need to be spent on repairing it.
She said the council's decision was "frankly astonishing", adding: "At a time when every purse is stretched, the council demands that we use around £1m of public money to reinstate - and then maintain - a concrete structure that has no operational, commercial, sentimental or practical value.
"Comparing the mast to Durham Cathedral is nonsense.
"I think people would rather have police officers and police community support officers than a redundant mass of damaged concrete.
"I most certainly would."
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "The force will be working closely with the PCC to work through the implications of this decision in terms of service delivery and the broader impact on the public."
Durham County Council has been approached for comment.
