Jarrow: Jill Scott opens first pitch named after Lionesses
Former Lioness Jill Scott has officially opened the first of 23 new grassroots football pitches named after the Euro 2022 winning squad.
The Sunderland-born star did the inaugural honour in Jarrow, South Tyneside, which is hoped to inspire the next generation of female stars.
The Jill Scott pitch was unveiled at the Perth Green Community Centre.
The facilities are being funded by the government, the FA and the Premier League's Football Foundation.
They will be built in or around the hometowns of the winning players.
"It's an absolute honour to have a site that will be used by so many people in the local community named after me in the place I used to play," said Scott, who also won I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Scott retired after England's Euros success, having earned 161 England caps while also playing for Manchester City, Aston Villa and Everton as well as representing Great Britain at two Olympic Games, in 2012 and 2020.
The retired midfielder, 36, recently revisited her old school, Monkwearmouth Academy, and praised staff for helping her achieve her sporting dream.
'Achieve their dreams'
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "The Lionesses thrilled the nation with their historic Euros victory, delivering the nation's first major tournament win in more than 50 years.
"They have inspired a generation of women and girls to believe they too can achieve their dreams."
Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, added that England team "changed the landscape".
"The success of the team wasn't just about lifting the trophy, it was also about changing the path for women and girls who want to or currently play football up and down the country," she added.
"Jill Scott has had an incredible career and no doubt inspired many people in her hometown to take up the game, so I'm sure the 'Jill Scott pitch' will be extremely popular."
