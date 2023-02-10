South Shields driving centre call to reopen over costs to learners
Driving instructors have called for an axed test centre to reopen amid claims some learners cannot afford to take their exams elsewhere.
The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) closed its Jarrow site in 2022 with examinations moved to Sunderland.
Campaigners say learners are having to pay more for longer lessons to practise on unfamiliar roads ahead of tests.
The DVSA said there was no need to practise near a test centre which "increases journeys and costs".
It added candidates should be able to drive safely on all types of road.
Instructors who opposed the closure compiled their own report, saying practice in test centre areas was "paramount" to passing a test.
Bill Wilson, a driving instructor for 22 years, said young people had been "waiting months" for instructors and tests.
"Its very disappointing for them - for young people it's a case of getting on the employment ladder and enhancing their employment prospective and as long as they are waiting this long it's not a viable situation," he said.
"There are all sorts of problems at Sunderland test centre - it's not as small as this one [in Jarrow] but it's too small for 10 or 11 tests and the locals are really grating up there."
Fellow instructor Daniel Rae said most of his learners lived in South Shields and in the past they could do a lesson in an hour to practise on local routes ahead of tests.
He said some were having to pay up to £60 for a two-hour lesson to account for the length of time to get to Sunderland.
"It's the fact the learners have to travel, spend a lot more money, it's just very inconvenient," he said.
"The average learner is about 17 to 18 years old with a few exceptions, and a lesson now on average is about £30 an hour.
"We have had to use more petrol to head over to Sunderland - it's at least a 20-minute drive for a lot of them just to get to the test centre."
'Overwhelming public feeling'
Jarrow's Labour MP Kate Osborne, who is supporting the driving instructors' campaign, has raised concerns with the DVSA's chief executive and the transport minister.
"Despite the concerns and the overwhelming public feeling on this issue the closure went ahead and 10 months on the building remains empty," she said.
"Constituents have been in touch to let me know that it is impacting on them and on their children who just can't afford to go to Sunderland to take their test."
The DVSA said it did "not recognise or accept" the figures presented to it in the report, and the current pass rate at Sunderland was "higher than the national average".
It added following the closure of the centre on Bede Industrial Estate, which borders Jarrow and South Shields, there had been no reduction in the number of tests available for local candidates to book.
"Candidates should be able to drive safely on all types of road before taking their test, rather than simply being taught driving test centre routes they are unlikely to drive on again," said Peter Hearn, director of operations north.
"The decision to close South Shields driving test centre was made as the Sunderland centre is less than six miles away where the same services have been relocated.
"As with all driving test centres we keep local traffic under review and there is no evidence of congestion impacting on the delivery of tests."
