Durham city centre begging ban dropped
- Published
A plan to ban "aggressive begging" in Durham city centre is being dropped after it got a mixed response.
Durham County Council had been considering a public space protection order (PSPO) to stop people begging in a threatening or intimidating way.
Almost 60% of respondents to a survey either "agreed" or "strong agreed" a PSPO would be effective but many said it would be ineffective.
Some said it would punish vulnerable people who should instead be helped.
"There are concerns highlighted that it would make little difference or whether one should be introduced at all given that it may lead to punishing some of the most vulnerable members of our community," a council report stated.
It added a PSPO could also be seen as a negative option as it imposed a financial punishment on the most vulnerable in the community, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor John Shuttleworth said: "The outcome is that we are not in a position to take this order forward at this time. However, that does not mean that we leave the issue unaddressed.
"The report refers to the positive work that our enforcement team is doing in the city in support of residents already.
"This will not diminish and as a result of this decision, we will continue to use the existing powers wherever necessary.
"There are strong views on both sides of the issue, as we've seen through the consultation, but it's our role to make the right decision based on the evidence available."
