North ambulance services issue patient strike plea
- Published
People are being urged to use ambulance services "wisely" during upcoming strike action.
Members of the Unison union are due to strike at the North East (NEAS) and North West (NWAS) Ambulance Services on Friday between 07:00 and 19:00 GMT.
It will be the fifth strike period in a continuing dispute over pay.
NEAS chief operating officer Stephen Segasby said people should only call 999 in a "life or limb threatening emergency".
He said: "The support from the public in using our services wisely during the four previous periods of industrial action has really helped us prioritise our resources for those who need them most.
"We will do all we can to keep our patients safe on Friday. As with the other periods of action, we are putting contingencies in place to maximise our available resources."
Mr Segasby said other services such as GP surgeries, pharmacies, urgent treatment centres and the NHS 111 website would "be available for anyone unsure of where to turn for help".
'Seek alternatives'
He said: "Patients waiting for an ambulance should only call back if your symptoms worsen so that our health advisors are available to take new emergency calls, or to call back to cancel an ambulance if alternative transport has been arranged."
An NWAS spokesman said: "As much as we can, we will prioritise those with life-threatening conditions but it is important to acknowledge that ambulance waits are to be expected.
"Those with less serious conditions are likely to be asked to seek alternatives."
Unison and other unions that have also been striking are calling for an increase in pay to help staff cope with the cost of living crisis.
The government has said the above-inflation pay rises requested are unaffordable.
Unison members are also striking in London, Yorkshire and the south west of England on Friday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.