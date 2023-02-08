Jill Scott: Lioness thanks school for kicking-off her career
Former England footballer Jill Scott has praised staff at her old school for helping her achieve her sporting dream.
Scott said when she was 14 she was left out of a junior England squad but her teachers kept her "motivated".
The retired Lioness and reigning Queen of the Jungle was speaking during a visit to her old school in Sunderland to unveil a blue plaque in her honour.
The Euro 2022-winning midfielder, 36, said she now wanted to use her fame to inspire young players .
Sunderland-born Scott said she had many happy memories of Monkwearmouth School (now Monkwearmouth Academy) she left 20 years ago.
"I remember there were a few of the girls who wanted to play football and they set up a girls' team, which going back 25 years was unheard of, so I was given that opportunity to play football at school and make those memories.
"There was also a key point in my career when I was about 14 when I was left out of the England squad and the teachers kept me motivated and believing in myself.
"If it wasn't for the school I don't think I'd have had the journey that I've had."
She said that she did not have many female role models as a young player and was on a mission to inspire the next generation of footballers.
"Just by being visible, it sometimes enables a young girl or boy to dream of that next step," Scott said.
"I started my journey here and went on to play for some great teams."
The plaque, in the school's sports hall, details Scott's achievements including her 161 caps for England.
During the visit she also met pupils who said she was a inspiration.
Charlie said: "She's achieved the best that you can do at an international football level and I want to do the same."
Millie said: "She's a role model for me and I've always looked up to her when she played for England.
"She also had great success in the jungle and makes you believe in dreams."
When asked about what her future holds, Scott said she did not want to plan too far ahead, but would concentrate on coaching.
She also said she had enjoyed her time on ITV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
"I feel fortunate that I did it. People come up to me and recognise me and say well done, but in a nice way," she said.
"In the jungle you are in people's living rooms all those nights and they do get to know you."
