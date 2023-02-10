Consett: Probe as youths bang on vulnerable people's windows
Vulnerable and elderly people are being left "scared and distressed" because youths are banging on their doors and windows, police have said.
The anti-social behaviour has mainly been reported in the Delves Lane and town centre area of Consett.
Police are appealing to parents to make their children aware of the impact of the disruption over the last fortnight.
Officers have stepped up patrols to offer reassurance while also trying to identify those responsible.
"These actions can have a significant effect on vulnerable people," a Durham Police spokesperson said.
"They can become scared and distressed easily by repeated loud bangs on their door or windows."
The force said it had become "increasingly aware" of such incidents and while it believed the youths "simply think it is a bit of a laugh", it was unlikely they know "anything about the people" inside the homes.
