Woman dies week after being hit by van in Haltwhistle car park
A 77-year-old woman has died days after being knocked over by a van in Northumberland.
She was hit by a VW Crafter vehicle at a car park in Holme Terrace, Haltwhistle, shortly before 14:45 GMT on 27 January and taken to hospital.
Northumbria Police said she died on Friday.
The van driver is co-operating with inquiries, said the force, which is still appealing for witnesses to contact it.
