Durham Stack: Fears raised over ex-M&S store plan
- Published
Revellers in high heels could be at risk if a fire breaks out at a proposed music venue, a charity has warned.
Shipping container leisure firm Stack wants to transform the former Marks and Spencer (M&S) store in Durham city centre into a live music, food and drink site across multiple floors.
But the City of Durham Trust said a proposed fire exit on to a narrow alleyway was dangerous.
Stack said safety was "paramount" and appropriate plans would be in place.
Durham County Council has approved an alcohol licence for the proposed venue on Silver Street with Stack hoping to open by winter 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A fire safety assessment is yet to be prepared, though the plans for the site remain in the early stages with the local authority saying that a sufficient risk assessment must be carried out to comply with regulations.
Members of the City of Durham Trust, which is a local civic society, said the proposed fire exit on to Moatside Lane was narrow and a danger to drunk people, particularly those wearing high heels.
Trustee Roger Cornwell said: "It is narrow, dark, twisting and sloping.
"Funnelling crowds into a confined space is a recipe for catastrophe. Anybody falling may well be crushed and serious injury or death could result."
The trust said nearby residents would have to keep their windows closed to block out the noise from the venue.
Stack said it would have a dispersal policy to minimise the risk of large crowds causing disruption.
Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group, which owns Stack, said: "The safety of our customers is paramount at every Stack venue and we ensure that we follow all the procedures required so that each of our developments complies with those requirements.
"Stack Durham will be a huge asset to the city once it is completed and as responsible operators and developers - with an excellent track record - we are working closely with all of the statutory bodies on every aspect of this exciting scheme, which will add to the cultural, entertainment and social offer of the city centre and bring back into use the under-utilised former M&S building."
M&S closed in 2018.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.