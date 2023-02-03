Holly Newton: Mourners gather for purple-themed vigil
- Published
Hundreds of people have attended a vigil for a 15-year-old girl a week on from when she was stabbed to death.
Holly Newton, 15, was found hurt in Priestpopple in Hexham, Northumberland, on 27 January, and later died in hospital.
Mourners met at the bandstand in Sele Park with the vigil featuring purple lights and candles, Holly's favourite colour.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with her murder.
Hexham Abbey was also lit up on Friday evening in purple in Holly's honour.
Shops in Hexham had been supplying purple ribbons all week to be placed around the town in her memory.
Holly's family and friends wore T-shirts to the vigil featuring her smiling face, while candles were placed in front of the bandstand along with flowers and cards.
Some of Holly's favourite songs were played before a minute's silence was held, after which there was spontaneous applause for the teenager.
Speaking at the vigil Holly's aunt Gemma Green said the town had been "rocked to its core" by what happened to Holly.
"We want you to know that Hexham is a safe place to live," she said.
"The police are still appealing for witnesses so speak to them if you saw anything, even if you think its insignificant."
The Reverend Dr Henry Hope, curate at the abbey, said: "It's a real shock - a real tragedy - when someone so young dies and the young people in our community have been particularly affected.
"For many it is the first time they have had to confront the painful reality of death in such awful circumstances."
On Monday Holly's family paid tribute to their "popular girl, who was loved by so many people".
They said she "had her whole life ahead of her" and they were "still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us".
A 16-year-old boy was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The boy charged with Holly's murder, who cannot be identified because of his age, will next appear before Newcastle Crown Court on 27 February.
He is also charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.