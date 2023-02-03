Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A convicted child abuser who fed victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence.
Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, were found guilty of child neglect in January.
Hadwin, who was also found guilty of raping another child, died at HMP Durham on Thursday, The Ministry of Justice said.
He and Pickles were due to be sentenced on 28 April.
Durham Police said the couple from Bowburn, County Durham, neglected children over a number of years and would limit their food while making the youths watch as the adults ate takeaways.
One child was left with life-limiting injuries following the abuse, which included being locked in a cupboard.
Fake letters
The children were also made to stand in stress positions for long periods of time and medical experts told the couple's trial that the children regularly suffered painful injuries.
The pair also wrote letters claiming to be from the children in which they apologised for making false allegations.
A handwriting expert confirmed they were not written by the children, and had actually been written in a notebook found at the couple's home.
Hadwin was found guilty of seven counts of child neglect and one of perverting the course of justice. He was also found guilty of rape in relation to non-recent abuse of another child. He was found not guilty of sexual activity with a child.
Pickles was found guilty of five counts of child cruelty and one of perverting the course of justice. She was found not guilty of sexual activity with a child.
A Prison Service spokesperson said the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman would investigate Hadwin's death.
Acting prisons and probation ombudsman Kimberley Bingham confirmed an investigation was under way but added: "We are unable to provide further comment as this is a live investigation and we do not want to prejudice the inquest."
