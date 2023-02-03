Newcastle swastika graffiti called disgusting as more appears
- Published
Vandals who have been spray-painting signs with swastikas in Newcastle have been called disgusting by a councillor.
Further Nazi-related graffiti appeared on the A1 on Thursday after the symbol was spotted near Great North Road on Wednesday.
Newcastle is a "very peaceful city", Labour councillor Irim Ali said, condemning the attacks.
Northumbria Police said it was investigating and was treating the vandalism as a suspected hate crime.
The graffiti had attacked the city's new clean air zone, but other signs and an NHS banner have also been defaced.
On Thursday morning, a swastika appeared on a road sign on the A1 near Newcastle Great Park.
It came just 24 hours after a symbol, along with an offensive word, was spray-painted on to a sign near Great North Road.
An NHS banner at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital was defaced with the words "Covid Liars" and a swastika on Monday. It has since been removed.
"That logo goes into a deep history in terms of the violation of human rights," Mr Ali told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"How many people will have seen these in such public locations. I would hate for someone to be inspired by this and follow it with similar graffiti elsewhere."
Mr Ali added he "completely condemned this kind of behaviour" which he said was "not wanted here".
Newcastle City Council previously told the LDRS it had been made aware of racist graffiti in the city and would be removing it.
'Repugnant symbol'
Addressing the graffiti near Great North Road, the council said the symbol "in no way reflects the values of those who live here".
Chi Onwurah, MP for Newcastle Central, previously said the use of the "repugnant" Nazi-related symbol was especially offensive as it had appeared so soon after Holocaust Memorial Day last Friday.
Northumbria Police said inquiries were continuing.
A force spokesperson said: "We're aware some racist graffiti has been painted around several areas of Newcastle, including on to a road sign on the Great North Road, Newcastle, and signage near the Freeman Hospital."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.