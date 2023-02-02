Suspected unexploded WW2 bomb found on Cramlington estate
A suspected unexploded World War Two bomb has been found on a housing estate.
The device was discovered at a house on Churston Gardens in Cramlington, Northumberland.
Officers were alerted shortly after 11:00 GMT and bomb disposal experts have been called to the site, Northumbria Police said.
It is believed the bomb was dug up by builders working on the Arcot Manor estate.
Developers Bellway have been approached for comment.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers and bomb disposal experts are currently at the scene and the road has been closed at this time while they work to dispose of the item safely."
One person posting on Twitter said the estate had been cordoned off and residents asked not to leave their homes, or try to go home, until the site was cleared.
