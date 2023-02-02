Suspected unexploded WW2 bomb found on Cramlington estate
- Published
A suspected World War Two bomb has been found on a housing estate.
The unexploded device was discovered at a house on Churston Gardens in Cramlington, Northumberland.
Officers were alerted shortly after 11:00 GMT on Thursday and bomb disposal experts were called to the site, Northumbria Police said.
James Hodcroft, who was passing by, said he felt a controlled explosion which "sent shockwaves" through the area.
"The lady I spoke to said that she felt it in her chest, and was really quite shaken by the whole experience," he said.
Posting earlier on Twitter he said the estate had been cordoned off and residents asked not to leave their homes, or try to go home, until the site was cleared.
The bomb was dug up by builders working on Bellway's Arcot Manor estate and the company said it was working "to ensure the safety of everyone involved".
A spokesperson added: "The safety of our residents, staff, contractors and the wider community remains our priority."
A police spokesperson said officers and bomb disposal experts were "currently at the scene and the road has been closed at this time while they work to dispose of the item safely".
