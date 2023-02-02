Newcastle rape: Police bid to trace 'Good Samaritan'
Police are appealing for a "Good Samaritan" to come forward as they investigate the rape of a woman.
She was attacked in the Oxford Street and New Bridge Street area of Newcastle at about 02:30 GMT last Friday.
The victim said she was assisted by a man after the attack, before other people came to help.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with rape, sexual assault and robbery and is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.
