Newcastle rape: Police bid to trace 'Good Samaritan'

Library image of police vehiclesNorthumbria Police
A 23-year-old has been charged with rape following the attack

Police are appealing for a "Good Samaritan" to come forward as they investigate the rape of a woman.

She was attacked in the Oxford Street and New Bridge Street area of Newcastle at about 02:30 GMT last Friday.

The victim said she was assisted by a man after the attack, before other people came to help.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with rape, sexual assault and robbery and is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.

