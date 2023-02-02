Kieran Williams death: Man guilty of Sunderland killing
A man has been found guilty of killing a teenager whose body was discovered in a makeshift grave at a derelict industrial estate.
Louis Hackett stabbed 18-year-old Kieran Williams in Sunderland in April.
Hackett, 20, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court.
He was remanded into custody to be sentenced at a later date. His co-defendant, Ben Cook, 19, was found not guilty of murder.
Northumbria Police said Mr Williams was reported missing on 18 April after failing to return to his home on Esplanade West in Sunderland.
Inquiries led to the arrest of Hackett and Mr Cook and Mr Williams' body was found two weeks later buried at a disused industrial estate south of the River Wear, police said.
His body had wounds that were consistent with having been stabbed.
Hackett, of Fordenbridge Square, Sunderland, and Mr Cook, of Fordfield Road, Sunderland, had both denied murder.
Det Ch Insp Matt Steel, said Hackett's actions were "horrific and cowardly" and it was a "shocking attack".
He said: "My thoughts continue to be with Kieran's family and loved ones following his tragic death.
"At this time, I would also like to thank them for their support and the composure which they have shown through the investigation and through the trial."
Mr Steel said there were "no winners where knife crime or serious violence" were concerned.
Mr Williams' family previously described him as "happy-go-lucky lad" who "loved life".
