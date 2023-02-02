North East Ambulance Service medical director resigns
- Published
The medical director at an ambulance service which recently received a damning inspection report has resigned.
Dr Matthew Beattie is no longer working for the North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust (NEAS), the BBC has learnt.
It is understood he left the service on 31 January after serving a six-month notice period.
This week, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found a deterioration of services and rated its urgent care as "inadequate".
The loss of the trust's medical director comes after a report found NEAS crews frequently responded to emergencies without access to life-saving drugs.
The report, published earlier this week, concluded patients had been potentially placed "at risk" by the poor management of medicines.
In response to the CQC's findings, NEAS said it had faced a year of "unprecedented pressures".
The report comes after a whistleblower raised concerns last year that NEAS had covered up mistakes by paramedics following the deaths of patients.
The trust faced allegations it withheld details from coroners in more than 90 cases between 2018 and 2019.
Paul Calvert, the NEAS coroner's officer who raised the concerns, said a full public inquiry was needed.
The government said the NHS would be holding a full independent review, something NEAS said it would "welcome independent scrutiny".
On Thursday, a spokesperson for NEAS confirmed the resignation and said: "Medical director Matthew Beattie left the service recently."
However, the exact circumstances surrounding Mr Beattie's departure is not known, and the BBC has no evidence suggesting it was linked to the recent failings at the trust.
