Kingston Park house fire kills woman, 86
- Published
An 86-year-old woman has died in a house fire on Tyneside.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to the blaze at the semi-detached house in Pelham Court in Kingston Park, Newcastle, just after 14:00 GMT on Monday.
Six firefighters, using breathing apparatus, got the woman out of the house and gave her emergency treatment but she later died from her injuries.
The cause of the blaze is being investigated.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.