Marwood crash: Killed boy, 17, cherished by all - family
A teenager who died days after a car crash in County Durham was "cherished by all who met him", his family said.
Joseph Callender, 17, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta that hit a tree near Barnard Castle on Wednesday evening.
The B6278 at Marwood was shut for several hours after the crash.
His family said they had lost "their beautiful boy" and praised the doctors who tried to save him. Durham Police are investigating the crash.
Joseph had been taken to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough but he died on Sunday.
His family thanked the efforts of doctors as said they were "just grateful that they were able to give us the time we needed as a family to be with him".
They added Joseph's organs would be donated, saying it meant he had given another patient "the greatest gift he could, the chance of life".
"Joseph will forever be loved and cherished by all who met him and he will forever be by our side and in our hearts," they added.
