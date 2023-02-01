Hexham Holly Newton stabbing: Teenager could face murder trial
A teenager could face a trial in the summer charged with murdering a girl stabbed to death in a market town.
Holly Newton, 15, was found hurt in Priestpopple in Hexham, Northumberland, at 17:10 GMT on Friday, and later died in hospital.
A 16-year-old boy was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Another 16-year-old boy appeared before Newcastle Crown Court charged with murder, attempted murder and having a knife.
The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, is expected to enter pleas at a subsequent hearing on 27 February.
Judge Paul Sloan KC set a provisional trial date for 13 July. There was no application for bail.
A vigil will be held in Hexham on Friday to mark a week since Holly, from Haltwhistle, was fatally attacked.
Mourners will assemble at the bandstand in Sele Park which will feature lights and candles coloured purple, Holly's favourite colour.
Shops in Hexham have been supplying purple ribbons to be placed around the town in memory of her.
On Monday her family paid tribute to their "popular girl, who was loved by so many people".
They said she "had her whole life ahead of her" and they were "still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us".
