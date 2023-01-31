Kenton: Murder charge after man found dead on grass
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead on grass in Newcastle.
Northumbria Police said Jason Lord, 50, was found with facial injuries in the Brigham Avenue area of Kenton on 20 January and pronounced dead at the scene.
Steven Walton, 42, of the Crossway, Kenton, has now been charged with murder, police added.
He is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
