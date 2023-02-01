Funding for revamp near Newcastle United's St James' Park on hold
- Published
Plans to give £3.5m of public money to a development which some Newcastle United fans said would block views of St James' Park have been put on hold.
The North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA) had been set to contribute to the £120m revamp of Strawberry Place.
However, on Tuesday politicians decided to pause backing of the project, which included a 21-storey building.
Newcastle United Supporters Trust board member Greg Tomlinson welcomed the move.
Sources have told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the development, which also included 204 apartments, a 12-storey office block and a 13-storey hotel with 200 bedrooms, is likely to be scrapped altogether.
Durham-based Helios Investment Partners and Doncaster firm Marrico Asset Management bought the land from then-NUFC owner Mike Ashley in 2019.
The move was criticised by fans, who feared it would stop the stadium ever being expanded.
Mr Tomlinson said: "In 2019 the Newcastle United Supporters Trust said this development should not go ahead for a number of reasons, including the fact that this land could be used by a successful and ambitious Newcastle United to provide a gateway to St James' Park and potential expansion of the stadium.
"The landscape has now changed, since the takeover we now have our ambitious Newcastle United back.
"This land should be used to provide a link from the city centre to St James' Park, as the club is now back at the beating heart of our city.
"The trust welcomes the decision by NTCA to withdraw public funding for this failed and unambitious scheme."
Representatives of the developers, Strawberry Place Developments Ltd, have been approached for a comment.
Newcastle Central Labour MP Chi Onwurah said: "I am pleased no sign off has been given on this use of public funds for a private sector development opposed by many of my constituents and which would negatively impact Newcastle United and the city skyline.
"I hope the NTCA will decide not to spend public money in this way when the decision returns."
