Hexham stabbing: Vigil to be held for Holly Newton
- Published
A vigil is to be held in tribute to schoolgirl Holly Newton who was stabbed to death last Friday.
The "much-loved and talented" 15-year-old from Haltwhistle was fatally wounded in Hexham, Northumberland.
Hundreds of people are expected to gather in the town centre on Friday at 17:10 GMT, exactly one week after Holly was injured.
A 16-year-old boy appeared at Newcastle Youth Court on Monday charged with her murder.
Mourners will assemble at the bandstand in Sele Park which will feature purple lights and purple candles, Holly's favourite colour.
Shops in Hexham have been supplying purple ribbons to be placed in and around the town in memory of her.
It comes after a candle-lighting service was held at Hexham Abbey over the weekend.
"We hope that the abbey will be a place of peace for people," the Reverend David Glover, the abbey's rector, told the BBC.
Holly's school, Queen Elizabeth High School, said pupils had come together to "support each other as we grieve".
It described her as a "truly lovely student" who was "quiet, conscientious, helpful and kind".
'Beautiful and loving'
On Monday, Holly's family paid tribute to their girl who was "loved by so many people - not just in Hexham, but all over the North East".
They said: "Holly also loved dancing and was so talented - and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country."
They added that she "had her whole life ahead of her and we are still coming to terms with the fact our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us".
An online fundraiser to support the family has raised almost £9,000.
Northumberland County Councillor for Hexham East Suzanne Fairless-Aitken said support was being offered at the Hexham Family Hub and West End Methodist Church.
She said she was aware "more of us" had been affected by the stabbings and "there are people to talk to".
Another teenager, a 16-year-old boy who suffered injuries in the stabbings, remains in hospital in a stable condition, Northumbria Police said.
The 16-year-old boy charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.