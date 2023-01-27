Seaburn crash: Man taken to hospital after car overturns
- Published
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a car overturned and crashed into a fountain.
It happened on the A183 in Seaburn, near Sunderland, at about 02:00 GMT.
The section of road, which is near the Grand Hotel on the seafront, was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Northumbria Police said the driver, a 38-year-old man, sustained "a number of injuries" was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.
"We are now working to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision," Insp Dean Hood said.
"This was a serious collision which has left a man with a number of injuries."
One man, who works nearby and witnessed the aftermath of the crash, told the BBC that the car showed signs of a "serious impact".
He said the wreckage had been left in a "state" and "upside down".
Debris from the car and bricks from the fountain were strewn across the road, he added.
Insp Hood praised the response from the emergency services who arrived on the scene within minutes.
"I would like to thank our officers as well as blue-light partners who were on the scene quickly and helped us ensure he got to hospital as soon as possible," he said.
