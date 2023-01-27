Durham villagers demand 30mph speed limit after crashes
- Published
Villagers say they are being "put at unnecessary risk" because drivers are travelling past their homes "too fast".
Durham County Council has been urged to introduce a 30mph speed limit in Croxdale near Tudhoe.
More than 30 crashes, some fatal, have been reported in the area in just over a decade, campaigners claim.
MP Mary Foy said repeated calls for change have been rejected, while the council described the existing 40mph limit as "appropriate".
Fearing another accident, the Labour MP for Durham said a reduction would make the area safer, especially for children who cross the road near Tudhoe Colliery Primary School.
The road, part of the B6288, sees the speed limit fall to 30mph in the next village along, just under a mile away.
Ms Foy said: "Anyone who visits Croxdale will see that 40mph is far too fast for vehicles.
"Front Street adjoins the A167 - a major road through the constituency - and it seems perplexing that this street should have the same speed limit as that road."
Croxdale and Hett Parish Council said it had repeatedly asked for the speed limit to be reduced because residents' lives were being put "at risk".
Speed limit reviews
Ms Foy has signed a joint letter to Durham County Council's leader, Amanda Hopgood, calling for the authority to "see sense".
The letter claims the last traffic survey was carried out in the late 2000s and that vehicles travel "within inches" of pedestrians.
Durham County Council said its most up-to-date review found the speed limit acceptable, but said the council was taking residents' concerns seriously.
Dave Lewin, strategic traffic manager, said speed limits are set with Department for Transport guidance and consider "the nature of the road and its surroundings, local needs and any accident history".
"The speed limit at this particular location has been reviewed as part of a countywide process and, more recently, based on current guidance from the Department for Transport.
"Both reviews found the existing 40mph limit remains appropriate and credible."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.