Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been banned from driving and fined £29,000 after admitting drink-driving.
Police arrested the Brazilian player after pulling over his Mercedes G Wagon at 01:20 GMT on 12 January on Ponteland Road, Newcastle.
A breath test showed the 26-year-old had 43mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35mg
Sitting at Newcastle Magistrates' Court, district judge Paul Currer also gave him a 12-month driving ban.
This will be reduced to nine months if Joelinton completes a rehabilitation course.
The footballer, who signed for Newcastle United for £40m in 2019, scored the winning goal for the Magpies' in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton on Monday.
He was previously fined £200 after he broke lockdown restrictions to get a haircut.
