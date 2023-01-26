Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been banned from driving and fined £29,000 after admitting drink-driving.
Police arrested the Brazilian player after pulling over his 2022-plate Mercedes G-Wagen at 01:20 GMT on 12 January on Ponteland Road, Newcastle.
A breath test showed the 26-year-old had 43 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, above the legal limit of 35.
Sitting at Newcastle Magistrates' Court, district judge Paul Currer gave him a 12-month driving ban.
This will be reduced to nine months if Joelinton completes a rehabilitation course.
The judge calculated the fine based on documents showing the footballer's weekly wage was £43,000 and said he must also pay a £2,000 surcharge and £85 costs.
He said he took Joelinton's early guilty plea and compliance with officers into account and was convinced of his remorse.
"You placed yourself in real jeopardy and it could have had disastrous consequences for the lives of others," he told the player.
"I sincerely hope you have learned from this mistake and we don't see you in this court again."
Jonathan Stirland, prosecuting, said officers spotted the player's car driving at speed near St James' Park and requested the driver to stop.
His roadside breath test recorded 50 micrograms per 100ml of breath, which reduced to 43 micrograms in one of two subsequent tests at Forth Banks police station, the court heard.
Charged as Joelinton Cassio, and living in Ponteland, Northumberland, the player told officers he had drunk two glasses of wine earlier in the evening.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe did not drop the midfielder after the charge but Joelinton's barrister told the court he would face disciplinary proceedings within the club.
The footballer, who signed for the club for £40m in 2019, has been a key part of the team's success and scored the winning goal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton on Monday.
He was previously fined £200 after he broke lockdown restrictions to get a haircut.
