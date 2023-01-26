Jack Woodley: Killer's mother welcomes murder conviction appeal
A woman whose son is serving a life sentence for the murder of an 18-year-old has said he is in prison for a crime "he did not commit".
Ten youths were found guilty of murdering Jack Woodley in Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, in 2021.
Although one boy fatally stabbed him, all 10 were convicted. Now nine have been granted the right to appeal.
But Jack's mum Zoey McGill said she was "sickened" by the appeals and described the news as "really hurtful".
"Our son's in the ground and we are never getting him back and yet they still think their sons are innocent," she said.
"I understand how hard it is for a parent, you can't always be responsible for what your children do, but what you can do is not support them when they have done wrong."
Jack, from Sunderland, was killed in an unprovoked attack by a gang of youths while walking home from the Houghton Feast funfair in October 2021.
In June 10 teenagers, aged between 14 and 17 at the time of Jack's murder, were convicted following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
Although only one of them stabbed him, all were given life sentences for murder under the joint enterprise principle, where someone who commits an offence is assisted by others.
The were sentenced to life with minimum terms of between eight and 17 years.
One of the killer's mothers said she was "really happy" they were going to get the chance to "fight to make things different".
"They shouldn't have been there, he should have come home when it started," she told BBC Look North.
"My son never ever carried a knife. He had no criminal record whatsoever, no violent tendencies and I am in this position now which anyone could be in.
"I can't imagine how hard it has been for [Jack's mother Zoey] and the rest of her family - my grief and our grief is nothing compared to losing your son, but at the same time I can't accept that my son is serving a life sentence for a murder that he did not commit."
None of the teenagers can be identified for legal reasons.
The BBC understands the appeals will be heard before 23 April.
