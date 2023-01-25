Blaine Hammond: Killers who dumped man in exchange box jailed
Two murderers who savagely beat a man and dumped his near-lifeless body in a disused telephone exchange box have been jailed for at least 14 years.
Blaine Hammond, 22, was fatally wounded in an attack by Louis Whelan and Anthony Keating, both 23, in Sunderland in December 2021.
Mr Hammond's family said he "wanted to have a family and children" and had "his life ahead of him".
The killers were sentenced to life in prison at Newcastle Crown Court.
They beat Mr Hammond to the brink of death before dragging him and abandoning him in the unused exchange box on Saltburn Road.
He was discovered with serious injuries but by the time police and paramedics arrived had died.
Whelan, of Watling Street, Towcester, and Keating, of Palmerston Road, Sunderland, were convicted of murder in November.
In court, a statement from Mr Hammond's family on behalf of his mother, Leigh Gray, described how he had planned to become a father.
"I will never get over the loss of my beautiful son or the horrendous circumstances of his murder," it read.
"Blaine was a kind, caring, well-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, grandson, cousin and friend.
"Those responsible for Blaine's death have not only taken his life but have destroyed the lives of all who loved him.
"We all feel like we are living our own life sentence. We were never given the chance to say goodbye.
"Blaine had his whole life ahead of him, he wanted to drive a car, have a family and children. He loved his holidays, working and spending times with his friends."
It added that Mr Hammond will "always be loved and missed".
After sentencing, Det Ch Insp Sharon Chatterton of Northumbria Police said the family had been put through a "horrendous ordeal".
She said that the communities are a "better place" without Whelan and Keating, whom she described as simply "dangerous".
"Whelan and Keating have never shown any remorse for their acts and the loss of Blaine's life.
"Their reluctance to admit their roles in this despicable attack which took Blaine's life and deprived him of a future, meant his family were put through the ordeal of a trial."
