Sunderland crash: Man in hospital after being hit by bus
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Sunderland city centre.
The crash happened at the junction between Borough Road and John Street just before 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The man, a pedestrian, has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary hospital in Newcastle.
Northumbria Police officers are on the scene, the road remains closed and a cordon is in place.
Witnesses told the BBC that it involved a single-decker Stagecoach bus which had been turning into the junction.
One person, who asked not to be named, said they saw the Great North Air Ambulance land near the scene shortly after.
"We sent one emergency ambulance, one clinical team leader and were supported by colleagues from Great North Air Ambulance Service," a North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "We received a report that a bus had collided with a man on John Street in Sunderland city centre.
"Emergency services are currently at the scene."
Stagecoach North East said that its first thoughts were for the "welfare of the person involved" and that they were assisting police with their inquiries.
