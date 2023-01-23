Kenton murder arrest after man found dead on grass
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead on grass in Newcastle.
Northumbria Police said Jason Lord, 50, was found with facial injuries in the Brigham Avenue area of Kenton at about 20:30 GMT on Friday and died at the scene.
The 42-year-old arrested man remains in custody.
In a statement Mr Lord's family described him as a "loving son and a loving brother".
They added he was "the heart of our family".
'Absolutely devastating'
Det Ch Insp Martin Brooks said officers believed Mr Lord was attacked on Friday night and they were trying to trace anyone involved with it.
He urged anyone in the area who had security or doorbell cameras to check footage from that time.
"This is an absolutely devastating time for Jason's family and all our thoughts remain with them as they attempt to come to terms with the events of this weekend," he said.
"We are determined to get Jason's family the answers they deserve, and a range of inquiries have been going throughout the weekend in order to build a clearer picture as to what happened."