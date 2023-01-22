Kenton murder investigation after man's body found on grass
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after a man's body was found outside in a residential area.
Paramedics were called to the Brigham Avenue area of Kenton, Newcastle, on Friday at about 20:20 GMT.
The man, who was aged in his 50s, was discovered on a grassy area with facial injuries, which police said were consistent with being assaulted.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.
Witnesses or anyone with information are being asked to contact police.
Det Ch Insp Martin Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "We believe the man was seriously assaulted on Friday night and whoever was responsible for inflicting those injuries has then left the scene.
"We are carrying out a huge range of enquiries in order to trace anyone believed to have been responsible."
Police remain in the area while the investigation continues.
