Lewis Capaldi surprises North Shields restaurant for chippy tea
- Published
Musician Lewis Capaldi surprised staff at a North Shields fish and chip shop when he turned up for chippy tea.
The hungry singer-songwriter stopped off at The Waterfront on the Fish Quay on Friday, ahead of his sell-out gig at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on Saturday.
The star posed for photos with those serving up his supper after a spot of sightseeing on the North East coast.
"Out of everywhere he could have chosen to eat it was here - it was just a privilege," said co-owner Ian Corner.
The Scottish star, 26, tucked into a large haddock and chips with his group on Friday at around 17:30 GMT.
"He walked in and the staff said, 'Ian - Lewis Capadli's in,' and I said, 'Yeah right, whatever,' and then he sat down," Mr Corner told BBC Radio Newcastle.
"There were six of them, all smashing lads, not a problem and they all cleared their plates.
"The atmosphere was just electric."
The Brit Award-winner also greeted customers and was described by the restaurant as a "lovely guy".
"I got next to no work done from my staff for the rest of the night - they were just so excited for him to come in," Mr Corner joked.
"A lot of the staff knew him and a few are going to see him tonight."
Mr Corner, who owns the restaurant with his wife Deborah, said the star was welcome back anytime and joked if he had advanced warning he would put up a sign at his table, naming it the Capaldi seat.
