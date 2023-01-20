Northumbria Police inspector who touched junior colleague dismissed
A police inspector who inappropriately touched a junior colleague and asked another for sex via social media has been dismissed without notice.
John Hodgson's behaviour was found by a Northumbria Police misconduct hearing to have breached professional standards.
The officer accepted some of the four allegations involving six women. Five were junior to his rank.
The panel heard he sent sexual and flirtatious messages on and off duty.
At a week-long hearing, Mr Hodgson's behaviour between October 2020 and April 2021 was found to breach professional standards and bring the force into disrepute.
Gross misconduct was found in allegations of engagement in inappropriate, flirtatious and sexualised behaviour and inappropriate touching without consent.
The panel also heard he put his hands on the hips of one of the women and stroked her back, without her consent.
This inappropriate touching happened more than once and the panel ruled this was him taking advantage of his position.
'Abuse of trust'
The panel heard three separate computer logs were accessed over a seven-month period when there was no policing reason to do so, although there was no malice or financial gain involved this was still deemed misconduct.
Consensual sexual relationships with two women were described as "an abuse of power and trust".
Supt Steve Ammari, head of Northumbria Police's Professional Standards Department, praised the victims.
"The unacceptable actions of this individual were rightly raised by colleagues, reflecting the culture we are creating within Northumbria Police where people feel confident to raise concerns," he said.
"The overwhelming majority of our officers, staff and volunteers come to work each and every day to make a positive difference to people's lives.
"However, we are committed to dealing robustly with those whose behaviours and attitudes are simply not acceptable and fall below the standards rightly expected of them."
