Barking dog helps owner escape Gateshead fire
- Published
A woman has praised her pet dog after it alerted her to a fire at their home.
Jordan Kent, 26, had lit candles in the bedroom of her Gateshead flat after taking her Jack Russell terrier Maddy for an evening walk.
She then decided to run a bath but while in the bathroom she heard the protective pooch barking "as if she was scared".
Ms Kent investigated and found flames and smoke filling the room, before she made her escape and called 999.
At first she thought she had left the front door open and someone might have come in.
When she went to take a look she saw six-year-old Maddy barking at the bedroom door and peeped behind it to see what was inside.
When firefighters arrived they found her dressing gown had caught fire and the smoke alarms at the rented flat in Bensham had not activated.
"When I heard Maddy barking it was so odd. It wasn't her regular bark, as if she was playing, it was like she was scared," Ms Kent said.
"Thank God for Maddy because my smoke alarm hadn't gone off.
"I didn't even know she knew what fire was because she's never even been around a campfire or anything like that.
"Maddy has definitely been getting extra treats since. If it wasn't for her I don't know what would have happened, I'm so glad we got out."
Ms Kent praised the quick response of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, who arrived in four minutes.
Watch manager Graeme Jackson, who helped tackle the fire on 5 January, said: "The fire was contained to the bedroom because Jordan closed the door.
"Luckily, Jordan heard Maddy's barking and got out safely but not everyone has Maddy to alert them."
