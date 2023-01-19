Jack Woodley: Teens can appeal against murder convictions
Nine teenagers convicted of murdering an 18-year-old man have been permitted to appeal against their convictions.
Jack Woodley was fatally stabbed while being punched, kicked and stamped on in Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear, in October 2021.
All except one of the gang of 10 denied murder and manslaughter charges. A 15-year-old admitted manslaughter.
All 10 - now aged 15 to 18 - were sentenced to life with minimum terms of between eight and 17 years.
None of them can be identified for legal reasons.
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed nine of the 10 had been granted leave to appeal, meaning a Court of Appeal judge had ruled the applicants' grounds were arguable before a full court.
Prosecutors said the youths had been at the Houghton Feast and Mr Woodley came to their attention for a "trivial reason".
He had been "surrounded and isolated" by the group as he walked home from the funfair, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
The trial heard a 16-year-old boy ran up from behind and punched him in the head and others joined in the assault.
A 15-year-old boy then pulled a "Rambo-style" knife from his trousers and stabbed Mr Woodley in the back.
The boy with the knife fled but the rest continued to hit Mr Woodley and pursued him down an alley where the attack resumed.
Jurors heard the group "prevented him from escaping and other people from helping him".
Witnesses described the scene as like animals attacking a piece of meat, with one telling the jury it appeared to be a deliberate attempt to kill.
Speaking after the verdicts, Mr Woodley's mother Zoey McGill said the "devastation" of losing Jack was "immense and far-reaching".
His father, John Woodley, added: "Jack had his whole life ahead of him. Those who attacked our Jack get to see their families and have a future, Jack does not."
A date for the appeal has not yet been confirmed.
