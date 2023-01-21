Storm Arwen: Insurer 'delaying repairs by not using local firms'
A family who have been unable to live in their home since it was severely damaged by Storm Arwen claim their insurance firm has delayed repair work.
A tree crashed through the house in Lowick, near Berwick, more than a year ago when the North East was hit by one of the worst storms in a generation.
Ged Thomas said LV refused quotes from local businesses and firms hundreds of miles away assessed the damage instead.
The company said it had done "absolutely nothing wrong".
Storm Arwen brought winds of up to 98mph (158kmh) to Northumberland at the end of November 2021, damaging homes and leaving thousands without power.
It is thought about a million trees were brought down in the storm.
A 140-year-old tree crashed through Mr Thomas' home during the storm, causing substantial damage, and his family has been unable to return.
"We have lived in seven different homes over the last 14 to 15 months, all of our possessions are in storage, it has been a really, really, stressful period for us," he told BBC Look North.
It has since had a new roof but there is no central heating or hot water.
"There's a monumental list of things that need to happen," he added.
He claimed a big part of the delay was down to his insurers LV, which, he said, had turned down cheaper quotes from local building firms, instead sending assessors from across the UK.
"We have had carpet valuation from Eastbourne, structural engineers from Widnes, we have had asbestos contractors from Barry Island in Wales
"They got a price back from their approved contractor for the roof and it was in excess of £120,000.
"I just said, 'You can't pay that sort of money for a roof - it's not good value at all',
"I got a roof contractor who is a highly-skilled local roof contractor who has done it all his life for a fraction of the price."
LV told the BBC it has been "liaising" with Mr Thomas on quotes from local tradespeople but these had "been significantly higher than could possibly be justified".
"LV has done absolutely nothing wrong.. and will continue to keep him updated on the options we have to settle the claim."
Mr Thomas and his family hope to return to their home by June.
