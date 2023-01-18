BritishVolt: Talks held with two firms over failed gigafactory site
Talks have been held with two parties eyeing up the Britishvolt site after the firm collapsed, Northumberland's council leader has confirmed.
The gigafactory, in Cambois near Blyth, was to make batteries for electric cars and hoped to create 3,000 onsite jobs.
But after a string of financial blows it went into administration, with some 300 workers being laid off.
Glen Sanderson told a meeting there had been two approaches to be an alternative operator of the site.
The £3.8bn project had been delayed several times and had struggled to cope with rising costs.
Along with the 3,000 planned jobs onsite, another 5,000 were likely to be created in the supply chain, bringing a huge boost to the economy of south-east Northumberland and the wider North East.
Following news of the business' demise on Tuesday, Mr Sanderson, a Conservative, told a meeting of the Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Council, interest had already been received from other parties, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"We have had two approaches to be an alternative operator of that site," he said.
"I had a meeting with one and Rick O'Farrell [the council's interim chief executive] had a meeting with the other.
"We will look to do everything we can do facilitate that place becoming a large employer, so I can assure you that we're absolutely flat-out on this.
Mr Sanderson did not name the two interested parties due to what he said were confidentiality reasons.
Meanwhile, business minister Graham Stuart said the government was "entirely committed" to the automotive industry and expanding electric vehicle (EV) capacity, and that no money from its automotive transformation fund was provided to the company as it was unable to meet the conditions.
The government would continue to work with investors to encourage them to develop similar proposals on the site, the Commons was told.
