Newcastle firefighters 'could have died' in petrol bomb attack
A fire chief says it is fortunate no-one was killed when emergency workers were bombarded with petrol bombs and glass bottles.
Police officers and firefighters were attacked in the West Denton area of Newcastle on Saturday after being called to a hoax report of a car blaze.
One police officer was injured and three vehicles were damaged.
Four teenagers, aged 13 to 16, have been arrested and bailed while police continue their investigation.
Steve Foster, watch manager at West Denton fire station, said: "I could see genuine sadness and shock on [colleagues'] faces after what happened.
"Nobody could believe it escalated to this type of incident. It does make you scared because we've never dealt with anything like this.
"We could potentially have lost the lives of four firefighters or members of the public, not to mention the perpetrators themselves."
Fire crews found the blaze was actually a rubbish fire and they were attacked as they worked to put it out.
Attempts were made to barricade the fire engine into the cul-de-sac and laser pen was then shone into its cab as the crew tried to flee.
Police officers were also attacked as they tried to stop youngsters throwing missiles from a footbridge on West Denton Way.
On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the attack.
A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 13 and 15 were detained on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's chief officer Chris Lowther described it as among the worst violence he had seen in his 26-year career, while Ch Supt Helena Barron, from Northumbria Police, said it was "utterly senseless".
