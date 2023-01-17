North Shields house fire: Leah Casson killed and three hurt
- Published
A woman has been killed and three other people have been injured in a suspected arson attack on a house.
The body of Leah Casson, 18, was recovered from the blaze in Vicarage Street in North Shields in the early hours of Monday, police confirmed.
Three other people who suffered serious injuries had managed to escape the property before fire crews arrived.
A number of other homes were also evacuated. Two people are still in hospital following the fire.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and Northumbria Police officers are investigating the cause of the blaze and believe it was arson.
A number of nearby homes had to be evacuated due to structural safety concerns and residents have been given alternative accommodation, police said.
A cordon is in place and officers remain in the area carrying out door-to-door inquiries.
'Working around the clock'
Det Insp Louise Jenkins said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a woman, left three other people seriously injured and a number of neighbours have been affected.
"We are determined to establish exactly what happened in those moments leading up to the fire, and have been working around the clock with the support of our partners from the fire service.
"While inquiries are at an early stage, we are not ruling anything out and are currently treating the incident as suspected arson."
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said five crews tackled the blaze, which was put out in a few minutes.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.